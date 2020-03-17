Symphony RetailAI included in Retail Category Planning evaluation by independent research firm

Mar 17, 2020 Ed Holden

Symphony RetailAI, the global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, was among the 12 select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning, Q1 2020 evaluation. In this evaluation, Symphony RetailAI was reviewed for the company’s offering, the AI Category Planning and Management Suite.

Symphony RetailAI believes that AI transforms category management into a strategic differentiator for retailers, and that exceeding customer expectations today is dependent on a retailer’s ability to streamline all tasks for category insights, evaluation, planning and retail execution. Powered by Symphony RetailAI’s AI-decision coach CINDE, category managers leverage AI and machine learning to quickly answer complex questions and receive prescriptive recommendations served up through deep analytics, data mining and immersive visualisation into stores at department, planogram, and product level.

“We’re pleased to be included in The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “The FMCG and grocery space is a crowded field, and decision makers must choose from a sea of technology vendors. Our AI capabilities and recommendations provide our customers with a competitive edge.”