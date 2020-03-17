PSI Logistics and agiplan GmbH conclude partnership

Mar 17, 2020 Ed Holden

PSI Logistics GmbH and the Mülheim-based consulting and planning company agiplan GmbH are concluding a partnership. The two companies are linking the strengths of the logistics software PSIglobal with the competences of agiplan in the optimisation of production and networks for a comprehensive consulting of their customers.

PSIglobal is a specialised software solution for the controlling of complex logistical networks applied as a strategic tool for the analysis, planning and optimisation of existing or newly developed procurement or distribution logistics networks. The system also supports companies in identifying inefficiencies and improving logistics processes.



“In the cooperative collaboration with agiplan we are strengthening the program functionality for combined production and logistics optimization in practice for feasibility,” assesses Dr. Giovanni Prestifilippo, PSI sogistics Managing Director.



In logistics and supply chain management consulting, agiplan focuses on the optimisation of logistics and production processes.



"In site development, process consulting and logistics planning, we always focus on modern solutions that deliver tangible added value for our customers. Together with PSI Logistics, we offer companies from industry, trade and services a strong package of consulting and IT that combines success-oriented consulting with technical expertise,” explains Dr. Christian Jacobi, Managing Partner of the agiplan GmbH.“



Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimising the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide.