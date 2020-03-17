Atheon Analytics to supply SKUtrak platform to Morrisons so it can provide operational data to suppliers

Mar 17, 2020 Ed Holden

Atheon Analytics is to supply its SKUtrak platform to Morrisons so it can share more operational data with suppliers. The new Morrisons Supplier Database, which will utilise SKUtrak will enable suppliers to quickly view and interact with sales and supply chain performance data; helping Morrisons and their suppliers to improve availability and reduce waste.

SKUtrak collects and connects data from EPOS and supply chain systems and presents information to provide a complete picture of product performance across the supply chain. Suppliers can use this free-of-charge insight to increase availability, reduce waste, improve promotional performance and ensure the right product is in the right place, at the right time.

The improvements in the Morrisons Supplier Database will make it simpler to work with the company and make decisions better informed.

Stuart McCarthy, Head of Supply Chain at Morrisons says: “We are committed to providing our suppliers with the best information possible. We believe that by giving better visibility into service levels, depot and store stock, store availability and daily forecasts, we can work more collaboratively. Our goal is to improve the supply-chain so that we better serve shoppers through excellent availability.”

Guy Cuthbert, CEO at Atheon Analytics says “Morrisons is leading the field by providing their suppliers with intuitive, interactive visual reporting; helping suppliers make complex decisions with confidence. When suppliers understand what happened yesterday, in the context of recent trading performance, they can take appropriate action today to prevent problems tomorrow. Morrisons suppliers, will be in a much better position to identify issues, understand opportunities and take appropriate action”.