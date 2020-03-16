Priority Software Announces New Mobile ERP Applications

Mar 16, 2020 Ed Holden

Priority Software Ltd., a global provider of business management solutions, has announced its enhanced suite of mobile ERP applications, offering customers a richer ERP solution in the field, and full access to core business processes from remote locations.

Priority mobile ERP includes a variety of new out-of-the-box mobile apps, and advanced capabilities in Priority’s Mobile App Generator. Priority’s Mobile App Generator is an innovative tool that enables non-developers, system admins and users to create mobile apps in just minutes, without any need for programming skills. With built-in security and user management, applications created with Priority’s Mobile App Generator are suitable for both Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets and can run everywhere – no need for porting to devices or operating systems.

In response to the fast-growing demand for business mobility, Priority enhanced its mobile ERP solution, introducing new capabilities to its Mobile App

Generator, including digital document signature (e.g. price quotes), document sharing via email or text, camera activation, barcode scanning, secure payment via credit card processing and more – all in real-time, and directly from the mobile device.



Further, Priority now delivers new out-of-the-box mobile apps available for customers to download and use. These include CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Purchase Approvals, Sales Order Approvals, Inventory Management, Production Reporting, Parts Catalogue, and Hour/Project Reporting.

Priority customer, Nadav Razon, CEO of Solara, a leading US manufacturer of eco-friendly, adjustable patio covers, commented, “Priority’s mobile apps have given us a better, more efficient way to integrate with our customers and our teams in the field. The ability to access Priority in real-time and perform core functions from a mobile device from any location, has saved us time and resources. More importantly, we’ve boosted our level of customer service, from the call center, to sales reps and field technicians – now, everyone is connected, and it’s all via Priority mobile apps.”

“One of the barriers in adopting mobile work in many organizations, is the fear of complex and costly processes to create accurate workflows that sync with their core systems,” said Keren Sherer-Taiber, VP Product Management at Priority Software. "This led Priority to become the first ERP vendor to develop a mobile app generator, so that customers can build their own apps with their business logic automatically embedded into the app itself. We are proud to deliver mobile ERP solutions that enable our customers to increase their efficiency and productivity.”