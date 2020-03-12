Farmdrop give SnapFulfil the green light…

Mar 12, 2020 Ed Holden

Sustainable online supermarket Farmdrop has signed up to a three year SaaS (Software as a Service) contract with warehouse management system innovator SnapFulfil.

With a mission to fix the food chain, the London-based company has moved to optimise its warehousing and distribution efficiencies – and chose cloud-based SnapFulfil WMS because of its renowned flexibility, functionality and configurability.

Established eight years ago by former stockbroker Ben Pugh, Farmdrop required a smart and adaptable WMS solution that could help meet its ambitious growth plans, while maintaining the slick and personal delivery experience its customers expect.



The ‘farm-to-table’ fresh foods company has begun proceedings with 15 users and plans to double its number of licences within the next six months.

Fern Wake, Chief Operating Officer at Farmdrop, explains: “First and foremost, SnapFulfil brings us excellent stock management and inventory control, because our current in-house system is not really geared up for facilitating more than one product per location. However, with SnapFulfil we now have a system to manage dynamic locations and a real-time handle on batch control.

“SnapFulfil demonstrated proper understanding of our business during the procurement process and gave us a relevant, operational solution, rather than a sales-focused pitch. Their project management team even did some night shifts with us to fully comprehend our processes and that is certainly above and beyond the call of duty.”

Farmdrop combine the quality and ethos of a farmers' market with the ease and range of an online supermarket – and work closely with over 450 independent producers across the UK.