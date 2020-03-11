The show must go on: Jungheinrich announces Virtual Tradeshow

Mar 11, 2020 Ed Holden

Jungheinrich has created its first virtual online tradeshow to ensure that no one misses out on the reveal of its latest innovations and highlights.

The recent growing concerns over Coronavirus has led to a number of events and conferences being cancelled around the World, including LogiMAT 2020 in Germany. As a result Jungheinrich has rapidly created an online, virtual tradeshow that will enable attendees to view Jungheinrich’s offerings to the intralogistics industry as if they were actually on site. The tradeshow will be live from the 10th to the 12th March 2020, across three time zones.

“Exhibitions and conferences are always a great experience for our customers and visitors and we’re excited to welcome them to our first virtual tradeshow. Our goal is to clearly demonstrate the interconnection of our products for customers and prospects, so that they can identify the right solution for their exact requirements," says Christian Erlach Jungheinrich-Board member for Marketing and Sales

The virtual tradeshow will visually reflect Jungheinrich themed stands, keynote sessions and chat rooms where guests will be able to chat with online experts. Jungheinrich’s stand will focus on the future viability of warehousing. The intralogistics specialist will present networked solutions for the warehouse of the future, with digitalisation and automation at the centre of the showcase. One focal point of the tradeshow will be driver assistance systems that Jungheinrich uses to relieve the everyday workload of its customers and enhance efficiency, as well as safety in the warehouse. Attendees of the virtual tradeshow will also be able to see the latest truck concepts, as well as energy solutions in the field of lithium-ion technology.

“The virtual Tradeshow we have created is one example of Jungheinrich’s proactive, innovative and creative approach to what is a very challenging situation for all involved and demonstrates what extraordinary innovations can be created in a very short timeline. While the current climate presents challenges for global events to take place, we know this will be temporary, so we’re looking forward to offering a hybrid of virtual and physical events in the future” comments Erlach.