Multimodal 2020: Sustainability in supply chains takes centre stage

Mar 11, 2020 Ed Holden

Sustainability issues within global supply chains will take centre stage at Multimodal 2020, the UK, Ireland, and Northern European freight transport, logistics and supply chain management event, which is set to take place for the 13th year running at the NEC in June.

Commenting on the radical new approach to the event’s seminar programme, Rob Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events said: “A wide-ranging seminar research project that we have undertaken saw sustainability emerge as a clear area of major concern for shippers and cargo owners.

“Hence, we've translated this into specific shipper seminars at Multimodal 2020 where several industry vertical markets will have their own platforms to investigate key sustainability issues related to such matters as decarbonisation of the logistics industry through supply chain efficiencies; sustainable technology and equipment, as well as improving efficiencies through telematics, new technology, and electric vehicles.

“The new conference format and content were developed following extensive industry consultation. Multimodal 2020 spoke to a cross section of our cargo owner and 3PL delegates to understand what they’d like to learn and achieve at the conference. The result is a carefully streamed series of seminars designed to make easy for delegates to find the content they need and specific enough to help them create their own strategy for sustainability within their supply chains.”

On Day 1, a plenary session will cover the three most important themes to emerge from the research: supply chain planning following Brexit; decarbonisation strategies, and the general direction that the logistics industry is headed.

The streams for industrial vertical markets will follow on Day 1 and 2 and are open to all delegates whilst being geared towards specific industry sectors including manufacturing, retail, agribusiness, chemical, automotive, electronics, FMCG, food & drink, fashion, pharmaceuticals, construction, aerospace, energy, real estate, recycling, paper/print and perishables, amongst others.

The final day of Multimodal 2020 will build on the next generation skills and careers day, which was introduced at last year’s event, supporting young talent within the industry, and focusing on training, upskilling, education, and recruitment issues specific to the sector.

Jervis adds: “As always, the seminars are free to attend with seats available on a first come, first served basis with anyone who registers in advance for Multimodal 2020 likely to be given priority access to the seminars.

“Registration is now open and 20 randomly-selected individuals who do register in advance will win a free place at the glittering Multimodal Awards evening that will take place on the first day of the event, which is being hosted by Kevin Keegan this year. That alone is worth £175.00.”