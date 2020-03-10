British Motor Museum brings together industry professionals for annual logistics event

Mar 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Over 100 professionals across the logistics industry came together recently, to discuss the trends, challenges and opportunities within the global supply chain at Descartes Systems UK Ltd’s UK Customer and Partner event.

Providing software solutions to improve the operational efficiency, security and regulatory compliance of logistic and supply chain operations, Descartes Systems Group is a global leader in logisitcs technology with over 10,000 customers in circa 160 countries worldwide, employing over 1,300 staff.

The conference, was organised by Descartes Systems UK Ltd’s events partner, Bamboo Events Ltd. The event company was briefed to look for a venue which offered a central location with unrivalled access via the motorway network, complimentary parking and also offered something more for delegates to enjoy and be inspired by.

The British Motor Museum met this brief with its unique and impressive rooftop ‘Sky Suite’. Delegates were able to enjoy a private reception and bar area as well as a roof terrace; offering panoramic views across the Warwickshire countryside. This exclusive and self contained space enabled Descartes Systems UK Ltd to create its own branded delegate space and bespoke stage set.

The event also provided delegates, from a supply chain and logistics background, complimentary access to the museum’s ‘The Car. The Future. Me’ exhibit. This tied in perfectly with the event’s theme for the day, “The Future of Supply Chain and Logistics” with key note speakers commenting on future challenges and opportunities in logistics.

Attendees also heard from key guest speakers on items such as the new HMRC Customs Declaration Service (CDS) and Brexit.

Emma Knights, event director at Bamboo Events Ltd, commented: “We had a very specific brief from our client when considering venues for the conference and this included the space having some wow factor. The British Motor Museum offered everything we needed and more.

“We needed a space that offered the versatility we required to transform the space with Descartes branding. Through the flexibility of the space and the commitment of the events team at British Motor Museum, we were able to successfully meet and surpass the clients expectations and event brief.

“British Motor Museum offered everything from a fantastic location and easy access, to exceptional quality food and warm and welcoming staff who displayed the highest professionalism. We received fantastic feedback from Descartes Systems UK Ltd, the delegates and partners alike and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend British Motor Museum to others planning their upcoming event.”

Lisa Locke, bookings manager at the British Motor Museum, commented: “We were thrilled to welcome Descartes Systems UK Ltd to the British Motor Museum and to work in conjunction with Bamboo Events to deliver this exceptional event. We were delighted to offer the flexibilty and ingenuity required by the client, to shape the venue facilities to perfectly match the requirements of the event.”