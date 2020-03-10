BEC – Giving Truckfile Maintenance & Inspection solutions a Voice

Mar 10, 2020 Ed Holden

BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd, a leading UK-based supplier of digital and fully-automated Maintenance and Inspection, warehouse management and shop floor data capture solutions, has recently formed a partnership with Truckfile; a leading UK online fleet management software provider.

Supplying innovative and user-friendly Fleet & Workshop Management Systems for commercial vehicles and the transport sector, Truckfile’s newly-established relationship with BEC allows for the adoption of a Voice-based solution within its extensive product portfolio.

With over 12 decades’ combined experience of the automotive and transport markets, over 24,000 users rely on Truckfile’s expertise on a daily basis to ensure they meet regulatory Maintenance and Inspection compliance requirements.

This new partnership forms an integral part of Truckfile’s ongoing commitment to keep pace with new advancements in technology.

Paul Clarke, Managing Director at Truckfile, comments “The new partnership with BEC has led to the development and introduction of a Voice-based solution specifically designed for Maintenance and Inspection within the Transport sector. This new solution is underpinned by expertise and specialist software from BEC, allowing us to offer a voice-enabled platform and the tangible benefits that it will bring to our entire customer base.”

Using state-of-the-art technology from leading vendors including Honeywell, the new Voice-Directed Maintenance and Inspection Solution is designed to deliver enriched operational intelligence, increased worker productivity and a better working experience for any team of technicians thanks to real-time, data-driven communication.

Philip Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at BEC, comments “The introduction of the new solution will allow Truckfile’s customers and indeed any business operating within the transport sector a significant number of benefits, including the connection of people, assets and data; real-time operational visibility and an increase in accuracy and efficiency throughout all Maintenance and Inspection processes. Offering seamless integration into any host system, the solution also offers data-rich reporting tools and dashboards, a reduction in carbon footprint due to zero paper usage thanks to a fully-digitalised platform as well as a rapid return on investment. We are delighted to be working so closely with the team at Truckfile and look forward to offering their customers all of the benefits that this dynamic, Voice-driven solution will bring.”