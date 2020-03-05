Logistics Scotland Conference 2020: driving the sector to new heights

Mar 05, 2020 Ed Holden

Logistics has a key role to play in helping the Scottish economy to grow, according to FTA, the business group representing the sector, through the provision of safe, efficient and cost-effective solutions to the country’s supply chain challenges. But with uncertain economic times ahead, how can the industry optimise the service it provides, while remaining flexible and responsive to changing demands?

These issues and more will be debated at FTA’s second annual Logistics Scotland Conference, to be held at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Falkirk on 7 May 2020. Content for the one-day event includes operational and strategic presentations on all modes of transport across Scotland, and will focus on key issues affecting the logistics industry including future workforce challenges, sustainability, movement of goods specifically between Scotland and Northern Ireland and modal shifts for goods between road and rail, to maximise benefit for shippers and operators. There will also be an up to the minute briefing on the arrangements for COP26 to be held in Glasgow later in the year, and how these could affect logistics movements.

“Increasingly, Scotland’s economy is dependent on the efficient and cost-effective movement of goods and services, connecting the nation’s businesses both domestically and overseas,” says Mags Simpson, FTA’s Policy Manager for Scotland. “With so much economic change affecting the way we do business, it is vital that the logistics sector is kept up to speed with the latest developments and has the opportunity to debate the issues affecting the sector’s future successes. The Logistics Scotland Conference will provide the ideal opportunity for operators in all modes and sizes to come together and debate the topics which will shape our industry moving forwards – it’s an event not to be missed.

“Logistics is the lifeblood in the veins of the Scottish economy,” continues Simpson, “and this conference will provide the ideal opportunity for attendees to shape the industry of the future. We look forward to some lively debate, thought provoking presentations and plenty of networking as the industry tackles the challenges facing it. It promises to be an exciting day.”

