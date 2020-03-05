Intermarché selects Zetes visibility solution to drive supply chain efficiency

Mar 05, 2020 Ed Holden

Intermarché, a brand of Os Mosqueteiros Group, a leading European retail group, has selected Zetes to help achieve advanced visibility and greater efficiency across its Portuguese supply chain operations.

Equipped with Zetes’ cloud-based supply chain visibility solution, ZetesZeus, Intermarché will gain access to a real-time, network-wide view of critical operational data affecting order fulfilment and inventory movement. The solution will enable tighter control and greater dynamic planning capabilities.

Real-time visibility and supplier collaboration

With 250 stores spread across Portugal and a network of 1,250 suppliers delivering orders to three different distribution centres, having network-wide visibility is of utmost importance for Intermarché. Capturing and harmonising data from external supplier systems, ZetesZeus will provide accurate order fulfilment intelligence that will transform stakeholder collaboration and product availability. It will also lead to improved product traceability and drive waste reduction.

Bridging data and systems silos

By connecting data from all the disparate systems across its supply chain network, Intermarché will gain real-time visibility of all the critical supply chain events affecting supplier performance and order fulfilment, from the moment a PO is raised to when the order is received at the final destination. Replacing monthly e-mail based reports, the retailer will have instant access to network-wide intelligence presented and shared in easy to use drill-down dashboards.

Important insights such as order variance, product dwell and transit times as well as all inbound/outbound shipment events up to final delivery will be able to be monitored. Real-time alerts triggered when exceptions occur, will enable the retailer’s supply chain teams to take immediate corrective measures to minimise operational disruption and maintain maximum on-shelf-availability. Secure, web-based access ensures that the critical performance data is available to them at all times, whether at their desk or via their smartphones. Suppliers will also benefit from filtered views of their own performance data to gain an accurate view of what is happening across the network.

Customer satisfaction as the ultimate objective

Jorge Rafael, board member in charge for logístics and supply chain. "Having full visibility on our supply chain operations will not only improve the way we work and interact with our partners but also make sure that our customers can rely on Intermarché for an industry leading service. ZetesZeus will also help us securing our fresh food supply chain ensuring we keep our values of giving our customers access to the best quality produce, when and where they need them in a far more efficient way, whilst removing costly waste from our operations. We anticipate a pilot project with two of our major suppliers and believe it will have significant benefits.”

Rui Castilho, Country Manager of Zetes in Portugal, comments: “In today’s fast-paced omni-channel environment, supplier collaboration operating with appropriate visibility, transparency and efficiency have become a must if retailers want to keep their promise to their customers. We are very happy that Intermarché trusts Zetes to help them achieve their objectives and reach a more connected supply chain.”