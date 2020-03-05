Epson urges organisations to re-think printing technology choices in effort to reduce impact on the environment

Mar 05, 2020 Ed Holden

New data has highlighted how simply switching from one type of printer technology to a modern alternative could unlock invaluable resources, regardless of sector. Each year, Epson business inkjet technology has the potential to save European organisations 1.8 billion Kwh in energy consumption, cut costs by €213 million, slash CO2 emissions by 636 million KGs and reduce printer related waste.

Epson business inkjet printers have secured a 56 per cent market share increase over the last four years, positioning Epson with 29 per cent total market share across Western Europe, according to IDC data. If this momentum continues, freed-up resources could be re-deployed to fund up to over 160 additional primary school teachers within Western Europe’s education sector. Alternatively, businesses could eliminate 636 million KGs of CO2 annually, a volume it would take 29 million trees a year to absorb. In Kwh, the potential saving could be redeployed to power a fleet of 1.2 million electric cars for a year.

“Progressive innovation achieved over the last decade means that switching from legacy laser technology to Epson business inkjet is proven to save money and the environment, but more than that, it allows for focus on more important areas of business or function,” says Darren Phelps, VP of business, Epson Europe. “Making a small change to an often-overlooked piece of equipment could have substantial economic results. Minimising the total cost of print and its environmental impact, while addressing human benefits are all advantages enabled by our heat-free printing technology.

Businesses and organisations adopting Epson’s inkjet technology can reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 95%. Additionally, staff productivity is increased with print speeds up to 3.5 times faster than comparable laser models.

“The real impact though is in the resulting business or human benefits,” says Phelps.“ In education and healthcare we’re freeing up invaluable resources to invest back into our children’s education and our health provisions, while in sectors such as retail and corporate, our innovations are being used to reduce environmental impact, improve customers experiences, drive sales and enable new, smarter ways of working.”

According to IT Managers recently surveyed by Epson, the need to invest in new technology (58 per cent), reducing costs (51 per cent) and investing in new talent (42 per cent) were cited as the top three business pressures placed on organisations in the past two years. Thirty-eight per cent stated they were under considerable pressure to improve CSR performance, while tight budget restrictions have left 37 per cent unable to employ new staff.

Phil Sargeant at IDC, an expert in print market adoption, adds, “Inkjet has made huge strides forward and now the cost, time and environmental benefits are so compelling, it’s a technology no one can afford to ignore.”