Confidex releases Go – RAIN RFID label family for fast and reliable logistics applications

Mar 04, 2020 Ed Holden

Confidex, the designer and supplier of short-range wireless identification solutions, has released its Confidex Go Family of RFID labels for high-volume logistics and other applications.

Confidex will demonstrate the entire family of Go Labels at the MODEX 2020 conference, March 9-12 in Atlanta, Georgia and at the LogiMAT 2020 trade fair, 10-12 March in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Confidex Go family of RFID tags is targeted at industries that need a high volume of labels at an affordable cost, but without sacrificing performance. The Confidex Go family provides the same reliable performance found in Confidex hard tags but in a convenient label format.

Confidex Go products include a variety of industry- and application-specific labels:

Crosswave Classic provides 360-degree readability and a modular size. It is a dual-dipole label for logistics applications, and provides a good reading performance and radiation pattern.





Casey is a disposable, high-performance label for supply chain and logistics applications. The cost-efficient label is waterproof and works well with high-liquid-content goods.





Leaf is a paper-based, sustainable label for short-term logistics applications. The eco-friendly label is plastic-free, includes a printed antenna and water-soluble adhesive, and is suitable for indirect contact with food.





eKanban GTL is a master label designed for Global Transport Label (GTL) applications. This plug-in label for transport packaging units or plastic load carriers is compliant with VDA recommendations 4994 and 5501.





eKanban SLC is a single label designed for Small Load Carrier (SLC) applications. It is a plug-in label for plastic and ESD load carriers, and complies with VDA recommendations 4994 and 5501.





Ferrowave Classic is optimized for high volume packaging and component tracking applications which require lower cost, on-metal RFID labels in non harsh industrial environments. Purpose-built and cost-engineered for tagging automotive components and consumer packages, the Confidex Ferrowave is the RFID label of choice for metallic foils and liquid containers which have historically presented challenges to RFID labels.

Confidex Go labels are also designed to perform on a wide range of materials, including metal, plastics, paper, and cardboard. The Casey, Crosswave, and eKanban labels can be provided in customer-specific sizes depending on how much information needs to be printed on the face of the label

“Confidex is known globally for manufacturing rugged industrial RFID tags and very high volumes of RFID tickets for transport,” said Timo Lindström, CEO of Confidex. “With Confidex Go we combine our experience of both best-in-class RF design and optimized end-to-end high volume production. The Confidex Go labels provide industrial level of reliability in challenging environments, but in a more flexible and affordable format for emerging high-volume applications across the supply chain. The Confidex Go labels enable end-to-end visibility in a wide variety of industries, and in a format that can be easily customized for each organization’s unique needs.”