UK manufacturers value data more highly than tangible assets

Mar 03, 2020 Ed Holden

Business data drawn from ERP/MPR systems is considered to be the most valuable asset a business owns, according to a recent survey by Anvizent Analytics, a data management software solutions provider.

Surveying over 100 senior managers in mid-sized manufacturing firms, Anvizent was also able to put a figure on the value of this data – £120m. This figure has been calculated using the average value of business assets in manufacturing (£599m) and the percentage of respondents who identified data as being the most valuable business asset in the company (20%).

In addition, 37% of respondents believe that monetizing their data would increase the value of their company and a further 30% agree it would make them more attractive to potential buyers.

Monetizing data generally takes one of two forms – cost reduction or revenue growth and data can be used in both scenarios. In cost reduction data can be used to increase productivity and reduce consumption and waste of items such as raw materials. To grow revenue, data can be used to improve sales performance or reduce customer attrition as well as analysing trends and seeing where the business needs to focus its efforts.

Mike Beason, distribution director of Anvizent said: “There is so much data sitting in most manufacturing businesses that harnessing it and understanding how to give this data a value is crucial if a business wants to succeed in the 21st century. Data can do so much for a business, from gaining historical information, to predicting future trends and then transforming this into prescriptive details to enable a board to make decisions about the future of the business grounded in fact based on the data.”