Industry partnership launches new handheld label printers

Mar 03, 2020 Ed Holden

Panduit and printer technology partner Epson have launched the first two jointly developed printers for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure markets.

The MP100 and MP300 portable label printers offer a wide range of capabilities in compact device formats, including fast 1.4” (36mm)/p/s print speed, wide variety of die-cut and continuous label sizes and materials up to 1.5” (38mm) wide, as well as USB connectivity, direct printing from Easy-Mark Plus, software and integrated automatic cutter with full and half cutting.



The MP300 also offers 360 dpi print resolution, whilst the MP100 is fully integrated with Fluke Linkware Live. Both devices offer a wide operational temperature range of -40oC to 66oC and come complete with printer, one label cassette, AC power adapter, USB cable and quick reference guide, for immediate use.



The devices are compatible with Turn-Tell Label Cassettes, providing a new solution to clear operator-friendly print and read label solutions.



Epson will develop and manufacture new label printers for Panduit, except the own brand LABELWORKS PX series. It is anticipated that the partnership will accelerate the development of new technologies and expand the product offering to current and new markets.