Half of British professionals state technology hinders work-life balance

Mar 03, 2020 Ed Holden

Some 80% of employees hoped that tech-enabled remote working capabilities would give them better work-life balance.

However the reality is far different, with almost half (42%) claiming that new smart working practices are negatively impacting their work-life balance.

The findings come from a recent survey of 2,000 professionals carried out by staffing business Walters People.

Companies are becoming increasingly digitally focussed

The business reason for digitally transforming a workplace makes sense, with three quarters (72%) of employers believing tech helps to improve workflow and overall staff productivity.

Other reasons companies state the need for a more tech-centric workplace include to strengthen collaboration between staff and improve communications (58%), remain competitive in an increasing digitally-focussed global environment (54%), help track results and streamline decision-making (22%), and attract and retain talent (17%).

Lucy Bisset, Director of Walters People Manchester comments: “Advances in technology have already changed the way companies and employees work. With teams more dispersed and covering more time zones, working with others via phone, virtual meetings and video has become a norm.

“Adopting a digital workplace has also helped companies streamline operations and enhance speed of communication, as well as accessing the information in a much more effective way.”

Top 5 workplace technologies companies have adopted 1. Mobile devices (such as tablets, smartphones etc) 2. Company-wide messenger systems 3. VPN access 4. Virtual meeting applications 5. Mobile apps

Buy-in from employees

85% of employees agree their productivity would be enhanced by technology, with a further 80% claiming working for a tech-savvy company would boost their morale, and 78% agreeing that tech would help enhance coordination between departments.

However, whilst the aim of digital transformation is to create a ‘smarter working’ environment it brings with it some challenges. The biggest fear from employees is the expectation to “always be on.” In fact, almost half (42%) believe tech negatively impacts their work-life balance and doesn’t allow them an opportunity to switch-off.

Further concerns include the struggle to learn and apply new technologies (31%) and the fear of technologies replacing jobs (22%).

Lucy Bisset adds: “Digital transformation of the workplace should be a top-down initiative; executive support and adoption is crucial – especially when trying to prove the commercial and rational benefits for both the organisation and the individual.

“All too often in companies we see senior leaders stick to their traditional working methods whilst expecting employees to accommodate this; as well as new, innovative processes introduced by the IT department.

“The solution is simple; if there is a new intranet or instant messaging platform introduced then the senior business executives should communicate via these means regularly. If the business has moved towards a cloud-based sharing system – then managers need to ensure that they are the primary users which will naturally drive employees to adopt these practices.”

Older workers playing catch-up

Whilst half (44%) of Millennials state that employers should adopt the latest technologies, this is significantly lower for Generation X (25%) and Baby Boomers (11%).

In fact, an overwhelming 60% of Generation X and Baby Boomers admitted to fearing the introduction of new technologies, with a third (35%) stating that they are yet to get a full grasp of current technologies used in the workplace.

What is worrying is that Millennials widely perceive technology to be at the root of workplace conflicts.

A third of Millennials (34%) reported that older workers not understanding new technology was the chief cause of conflicts in the workplace, followed by younger workers becoming frustrated at using outdated technology (33%).

Millennial professionals are also distinct from their older colleagues in their attitudes towards social media. Almost 40% of Millennials felt that employers should actively encourage workers to incorporate social media into their work, compared to less than a quarter (24%) of Generation X and just 10% of Baby Boomers.

Lucy Bisset shares her top tips to improve the rate of adoption for nee technology: