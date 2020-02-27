DB Schenker to secure deliveries with Zetes

Feb 27, 2020 Ed Holden

Global logistics provider DB Schenker will enhance its delivery processes with Zetes.

To ensure a seamless and continuous flow of goods with a lean and optimised supply chain, the operator will implement Zebra handheld terminals and fully managed services in Sweden and Denmark, as part of a wider European implementation.

Zetes will integrate the ruggedised TC75x Android mobile terminals with DB Schenker’s inhouse developed Transportation and Terminal Management System (TMS) allowing for seamless in- and outbound logistics processes across its depot estate.

In addition, Zetes will assist in the migration from Windows Mobile to Android devices, this transition is important due to Microsoft ending its support for Windows Mobile. The European-wide implementation will serve to provide a leading edge, future-proof supply chain that will support DB Schenker’s competitive advantage as an international logistics provider.

“Their global reach as well as their breadth of product portfolio and expertise, was the winning combination for this European project” - Ulf Larsson, Service Manager Mobility

Ulf Larsson, Service Manager Mobility at DB Schenker comments, “Aligning with DB Schenker’s global IT-strategy Zetes was chosen as the European supplier of handheld devices and fully managed service. Their global reach, combined with on the ground presence in Sweden and the rest of the Nordics, as well as their breadth of product portfolio and expertise, was the winning combination for this European project.”

Håkan Hammar, Country Manager of Zetes in Sweden adds: “By standardising and adopting latest technology, DB Schenker will strengthen their mobile strategy and delivery processes, DB Schenker will have the visibility they need to provide yet greater value to their retail partners. We look forward to continuing to support them through their implementation.”