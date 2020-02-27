ABI Research names Siemens a leader in Manufacturing Simulation Software

Feb 27, 2020 Ed Holden

Industry experts at ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm, recently named Siemens a leader in manufacturing simulation software.

Siemens offers solutions as part of Xcelerator, an integrated portfolio of software, services and application development platform, that can be used to simulate and model the behaviour of real-world production systems. Manufacturers are using Siemens’ software to create and leverage a comprehensive digital twin, enabling them to make confident design decisions and operational adjustments earlier in the process for smoother and more efficient production.

“Siemens is a clear leader due to its market-leading capabilities that bring factory simulation, product digital twins, and virtual commissioning together, as well as their commercial strength in the smart manufacturing sphere and broad portfolio of interdependent technologies and software products,” said Ryan Martin, principal analyst at ABI Research. “Siemens’ presence across such a diverse range of software, technology, and hardware functions within the manufacturing value chain is a commercial asset it leverages to not only improve the efficacy of its simulation tools, but also their route to market.”

There is increasing urgency for companies across industries to digitalize manufacturing to meet the demands of tomorrow, today. Companies who have already begun a digital transformation and embraced manufacturing simulation have been able to better realise desired production results. These companies can more rapidly execute on innovative ideas and explore disruptive manufacturing processes with confidence, knowing the decisions are based on proven simulation models and the comprehensive digital twin.

“The report from ABI Research confirms that Siemens is the clear choice for manufacturing simulation because we offer the industry’s most comprehensive digital twin of production, and we were pleased to see recognition of the strength in our combination of software, hardware, technology and manufacturing expertise,” said Mike Rouman, senior marketing manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Using advanced manufacturing simulation technology is helping companies around the world understand and predict potential issues in the factory and solve them before they happen.”