Simplified CAD models for digital factory planning

Feb 26, 2020 Ed Holden

In digital factory environments engineers very often face the challenge of too detailed CAD models generating heavy data and therefore preventing a smooth handling in factory planning software tools.

A new 3D_Evolution Simplifier function now automatically generates envelope geometry especially for all major visualisation tools. Due to the strong reduction in the number of elements, the Simplifier enables a smooth and fast processing of large CAD models.

The latest version of renowned conversion and simplification software 3D_Evolution Simplifier of the German-French company CoreTechnologie (CT) is now also available with a new DGN interface, completing the wide range of interfaces and formats for all major digital factory planning tools.

Simplified Planning Process

The 3D_Evolution software reads 3D formats such as CATIA, JT, CREO, NX, Solidworks and STEP without a CAD licence and automatically generates envelope geometries based on the exact, original model. The unique technology extracts the inner geometry of the models and creates an outer shell as a closed volume for conversion into CAD or factory planning systems such as Microstation, Process Simulate or PDMS. In addition to deleting the internal geometry, holes, fonts, radii and other details that are unnecessary for the planning process are also removed. Subsequently, the internal bodies can be identified and automatically deleted by a so called ‘Shrinkwrap’ tool. Thereby, only bodies that are visible from the outside and relevant for the planning process, are retained. In all stages of simplification and conversion healing functions ensure that geometry errors in the CAD models are analysed and cleaned up in order to generate volume bodies, i.e. closed solid geometry.

Next Generation of Digital Factory Planning

A new simplifier function enables even further simplification by creating minimal envelope bodies. Details such as energy chains or special section tubes are replaced by envelopes, which after simplification only contain a fraction of the original amount of data. The automatic process, which is very quick even when simplifying large amounts of data, reduces the elements of typical assemblies by up to 95 percent. Formats like DGN for Microstation or JT and STEP allow the transfer to the common visualisation systems.

The simplification enables an impressive compression of the CAD models. In this way, large CAD assemblies such as robot cells or conveying systems are simplified in a very short time and can be handled after conversion in the factory planning software.

Adaptation of the Assembly Structure for the Simulation

With 3D_Evolution CAD assembly structures can easily be converted into a functional product structure which necessary for the simulation. With just a few clicks, the user disassembles or ‘flattens’ the original assembly structure in order to merge the parts of the simplified model in such a way that subassemblies and bodies that belong together in terms of the simulation are restructured in a new and now functional orientated assembly structure.