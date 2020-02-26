Emailgistics launches new SaaS Solution for team email collaboration

Feb 26, 2020 Ed Holden

Emailgistics Corp. has announced the general availability of its self-named Software-as-a-Service solution.

Emailgistics is designed to enable effective collaboration for teams working shared email inboxes within Microsoft Office 365. It does this by streamlining and automating workflow, providing detailed real-time and historical reporting data, and offering a comprehensive yet intuitive set of management tools for business managers.

Huge numbers of business emails requires new team email management

Quoting Henry Lach, President & CEO of Emailgistics: “Business emails continue to grow in volume and need better team management, with 130 billion business emails sent every day. For teams handling significant volumes of inbound email, and especially in situations where it’s important to keep to strict service level agreements for email responses, Emailgistics tools to manage team email workflow are indispensable. In the absence of inbox collaboration tools, organisations run the risk that either nobody will respond to a message, or more than one agent will send potentially conflicting responses to the same inbound message. Either of these can lead to customer frustration and damage to reputation.”

Rapid and Seamless Outlook integration with Microsoft Office 365

Emailgistics is designed from the ground up to integrate seamlessly into Microsoft Office 365. With over 120 million Office 365 users, Microsoft is the leading email platform for business. With Emailgistics, agents continue to work in the familiar environment of Outlook, with team inboxes displayed as folders in the Outlook folder structure.

All messages stay in Office 365 which means onboarding to Emailgistics is quick and straightforward, typically accomplished in fifteen minutes or less. The direct integration of Emailgistics with Office 365 leverages the trust companies have in Microsoft’s security.

Management reporting functionality

Reporting within Emailgistics includes configurable multi-gauge dashboards, displaying real-time information about the performance of the whole team and individual agents; there are also multiple reports built into the solution that enable detailed analysis of performance over time.

Tools to manage the workload of individual agents

Workflow routing features provided in Emailgistics enable administrators to set various rules for automated distribution of incoming messages to team members, and to manage the workload of individual agents. One key feature is to link an ongoing conversation to an agent to help reduce the cognitive burden of the team overall.