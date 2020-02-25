Rapid7 named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Rapid7, Inc., provider of security analytics and automation, has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).
For security operations, detecting and responding to potential attacks has become increasingly complex as organisations shift to the cloud, attack surfaces expand, yet resources and talent remain scarce. Traditional SIEMs have not evolved to reduce this rising complexity or increase the effectiveness of security teams.
“InsightIDR and Rapid7’s corresponding managed detection and response offering are built to reduce complexity and accelerate detection and response in modern environments, helping teams achieve the efficiency and effectiveness required to manage security risk,” said Richard Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response practice at Rapid7. “We believe our position as a Leader in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the value and return on investment our customers immediately realise.”
InsightIDR offers a lightweight cloud deployment that gets teams up and running in days, not months or years. We believe its further benefits include:
- Ease of deployment - According to Gartner Peer Insights, “88% of InsightIDR customers indicated ease of deployment.”
- Fast time to value - InsightIDR supports hundreds of data sources and out-of-the-box detections, giving users reliable alerts from day one.
- Cloud-native - InsightIDR has been hosted in the cloud since day one, making it easier to manage, scale, and update than traditional on-premises offerings.
- Feature-rich functionality - Rapid7 goes beyond log collection to offer User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA), Attacker Behaviour Analytics (ABA) curated by its SOC team, visual investigation timelines, file integrity monitoring, endpoint monitoring, deception technology, and more – all in one, easy-to-use solution.
- Accelerate response - InsightIDR provides high context investigations and automation to eliminate threats quickly and minimize attacker impact.
- Platform and service offerings - Engage Rapid7’s expert services team or integrate with other Rapid7 Insight solutions, including best-of-breed vulnerability management, orchestration and automation and application security.
