Rapid7 named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Feb 25, 2020 Ed Holden

Rapid7, Inc., provider of security analytics and automation, has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

For security operations, detecting and responding to potential attacks has become increasingly complex as organisations shift to the cloud, attack surfaces expand, yet resources and talent remain scarce. Traditional SIEMs have not evolved to reduce this rising complexity or increase the effectiveness of security teams.

“InsightIDR and Rapid7’s corresponding managed detection and response offering are built to reduce complexity and accelerate detection and response in modern environments, helping teams achieve the efficiency and effectiveness required to manage security risk,” said Richard Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response practice at Rapid7. “We believe our position as a Leader in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the value and return on investment our customers immediately realise.”

InsightIDR offers a lightweight cloud deployment that gets teams up and running in days, not months or years. We believe its further benefits include: