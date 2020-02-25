Gases and engineering company achieves major safety results with MiX Telematics solutions

Feb 25, 2020 Ed Holden

MiX Telematics, a global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that Linde, the industrial, process and specialty gases company, has achieved major safety results across multiple countries with the help of MiX Telematics.

“Since Linde is a company that places great emphasis on safety, process optimisation as well as innovation, we wanted each of our fleets within the Region Middle East and Europe East (RME) to be equipped with a standardised combination of telematics solutions. Our main goals were to increase fleet safety by monitoring and managing driver behaviour as well as having the ability to track vehicle locations in real-time. Besides that, we also wanted to enhance their scheduling system with actual data,” stated Holger Peschke, Senior Manager Logistics RME.

Since implementation of MiX Telematics’ solutions, there has been a significant reduction in harsh acceleration, harsh braking and speeding incidents. In Romania, speeding was decreased by 97%. Within the Turkish and Greek fleets, speeding was also decreased alongside harsh acceleration and harsh braking. Overall, this has led to fewer crashes and an overall improvement in driver safety. For all RME countries, Linde’s number of kilometres driven safely has increased fivefold in the last two years.

“These fantastic results are testament to the shared spirit of partnership and outstanding commitment to progressive fleet safety improvements through best practise use of our innovative telematics solution. Linde can truly be proud of these achievements and we will continue to strive together for further progress,” says Jonathan Bates, Marketing Director MiX Telematics Europe.