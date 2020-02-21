Technology integration: The vital centrepiece at the heart of great customer engagement

Feb 21, 2020 Ed Holden

With retail no longer limited to the sales floor, retailers recognise that each interaction is now much more than a transaction. The traditional checkout remains important, of course, but customers expect fast, easy, personalised service – regardless of location, device or platform – at every touchpoint.

It is from this perspective that Ergonomic Solutions will welcome visitors to its stand (Hall 6, C62) at EuroShop 2020, taking place at the Dusseldorf Messe from 16th- 20th February. Ergonomic Solutions’ SpacePole technology mounts don’t simply support and protect tech devices; they streamline and simplify every technology interaction point for both customers and store assistants, alike; discreetly, unobtrusively, effectively.

In such a progressively complex and cluttered digital landscape, can retailers make future-proofed decisions that satisfy today’s mobility, configuration and security demands without restricting choice as enabling technologies continually evolve or without risking their ROI calculations as changes occur?

With Ergonomic Solutions, they can. Developed in partnership with global retailers and technology suppliers, SpacePole mounts ensure flawless performance across brands while strategically anticipating upgrades and new product releases.

For example, the SpacePole mPOS Duo sled, shown publicly for the first time in Europe at EuroShop 2020, is designed to extend the functionality the Zebra TC5x series touch computer by pairing it with a wide range of in-service mobile payment terminals from two of the world’s leading brands, Ingenico and Verifone, to create a truly mobile point of sale (mPOS) ‘pay anywhere’ queue-busting solution.

The Zebra TC5x series is already in service across the globe for a wide range of enterprise mobility applications in the retail sector, and when paired with Duo, provides a conduit to provide retailers with the ability to extend that reach to add seamless customer service wherever, whenever the customer prefers to engage.

The ability of the mPOS Duo sled to pair leading brands enables a best of breed solution. Simple to set up and use, Duo provides an instant queue-busting solution, but once that mission is complete, allows for the TC5x to return to its former traditional duties again, in an instant.

With low total cost of ownership and the ability to enhance the return on investment of existing hardware, SpacePole Duo provides a compelling use case for technology integration whilst enhancing, all-important great customer service.