Multimodal 2020: Don’t delay, register today

Feb 20, 2020 Ed Holden

Registration is now open for Multimodal 2020, the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe’s premier freight transport, logistics and supply chain management event, which is set to take place for the 13th year running at the NEC in June.

Asked why individuals should register now, Rob Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events said: “Registration in advance will enable anyone planning to attend Multimodal 2020 to avoid the queues that can form at the physical registration desk, delaying entry to the event. Why risk queuing, when there is a simple and straightforward method for registering in advance, printing off the entry badge and being fast tracked straight into the exhibition hall on arrival at the NEC? “Furthermore, 20 randomly-selected individuals who do register in advance will win a free place at the glittering Multimodal Awards evening that will take place on the first day of the event, which is being hosted by Kevin Keegan this year. That alone is worth £175.00 a place. “Advance registration will also enable registrants to avoid being prospected as potential attendees by our marketing team.” In 2020, Multimodal will feature a series of topical seminars looking at the trends and opportunities from the outcomes of Brexit, sustainable technology, and infrastructure developments. In a series of half day seminars, there will be sessions which deliver an in-depth investigation of the logistics issues that are having an impact in key industry vertical markets, including manufacturing, retail, agribusiness, chemical, automotive, electronics, FMCG, food & drink, fashion, pharmaceuticals, construction, aerospace, energy, real estate, recycling, paper/print and perishables, amongst others. Horizontally, the show covers all modes of transportation, including sea, road, rail, air and inland waterways.

Multimodal 2020 will also host a Shippers' Village, providing beneficial cargo owners and purchases of freight and logistics services with a private space to meet logistics suppliers. The final day of Multimodal 2020 will build on the next generation skills and careers day, which was introduced at last year’s event, supporting young talent within the industry, and focussing on training, upskilling, education, and recruitment issues specific to the sector.

Multimodal 2019 was attended by almost 10,000 supply chain decision makers and more than 250 exhibitors. To register for Multimodal 2020 visit https://multimodal-2020.reg.buzz/