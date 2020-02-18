VisionTrack showcases latest advances in video telematics at Commercial Vehicle Show 2020

Feb 18, 2020 Ed Holden

VisionTrack will be showcasing its range of connected vehicle cameras and video telematics solutions at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2020 (Stand 4E30). As well as introducing its latest product and software innovations, the company’s team of experts will be on hand to provide guidance on how road transport fleets can operate in a safe, efficient and socially responsible way using video telematics.

VisionTrack will be unveiling the VT3000, a three-channel connected 4G vehicle camera with optional ADAS/DSM functionality; a blind spot detection (BSD) side camera; and video telematics packages specially designed for the upcoming Direct Vision Standard (DVS). In particular, the VT3000 is a connected forward-facing camera that can be combined with two additional cameras including driver, side, rear or cargo, or alternatively an in-vehicle fatigue/distraction monitor and driver feedback device. The camera solution also has unique live streaming and video replay capabilities, providing added visibility to fleet managers.

VisonTrack will also be exhibiting an extended range of connected mobile digital video recorders (MDVRs), including new five and twenty-four channel solutions that have been developed for the needs of commercial vehicles. These latest additions can incorporate a wide number of devices such as internal and externals cameras, in-vehicle monitors, blind spot detection (BSD), driver state monitoring (DSM) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Vernon Bonser, Sales Director of VisionTrack commented: “Our unique approach to video telematics is helping tackle some of the most complex challenges faced by the fleet, transport and insurance sectors. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand during the Commercial Vehicle Show, enabling us to share industry-leading expertise, demonstrate multi-award-winning solutions and discuss precise fleet requirements.”

VisionTrack comments that its systems and products are compliant with Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS), Direct Vision Standards (DVS), Construction Logistics and Community Safety (CLOCS) and Work Related Road Risk (WRRR), as well as having wide insurance industry approvals. The company’s forward-facing camera, multi-camera and mobile DVR technology also carry FCC, CE, E-mark certifications.