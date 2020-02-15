Oracle Cloud a fit for UK digital fashion retailer

Feb 15, 2020 Ed Holden

UK Digital Retailer N Brown Group Plc is migrating to the cloud and extending its partnership with Oracle.

With a focus on customer-centricity, the company delivers an extensive range of clothing, footwear, and homewares through its JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, and Jacamo brands. By embracing Oracle Cloud, N Brown Group can focus on delivering profitable digital growth whilst making their customers look and feel amazing.

“We want our merchandising teams to focus on creating fashion that fits, flatters, and meets the needs of our diverse customer base. Our digital transformation will create further efficiencies in the business by adopting industry best practices and automating processes that will allow our teams to focus on our core goal – serving customers,” said Adam Warne, chief information officer, N Brown Group Plc. “We chose Oracle Retail to adopt the latest cloud technology, delivered on a platform that can grow with our business needs.”

In partnership with Oracle Retail Consulting Services, N Brown will implement Oracle Retail Demand Forecasting Cloud Service to maximise forecast accuracy for the entire product lifecycle with next-generation retail science. The retailer will capitalise on this functionality to enhance business efficiency. Last year, N Brown also selected Oracle ERP Cloud to offer finance teams faster access to data, delivering an improvement to operational performance.

“Cloud is about continuously delivering innovation that supports retailers with the functionality and the agility required to keep pace with the speed of their business. Our modern platform strategy focuses on delivering insights and informing decisions while executing simultaneously to deliver true business value,” said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Retail.