SolutionsPT to unveil AVEVA SCADA systems at 2020 Conferences

Feb 14, 2020 Ed Holden

Industrial IT software specialist SolutionsPT will unveil the latest 2020 releases of AVEVA SCADA systems at a series of free events for Systems Integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Designed in partnership with multinational information technology company AVEVA to help Systems Integrators and OEMs adapt to the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the SolutionsPT AVEVA Partner Conferences 2020 will take place at The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, on the 23rd and 24th of March, and at the Montenotte Hotel in Cork, Ireland, on the 25th and 26th of March.

The two-day events will feature an exciting line-up of speakers including AVEVA’s global SI/OEM Program Director, Tim Black; AVEVA System Platform Product Manager, Ernst van Wyk; and SolutionsPT’s Technical Strategy Manager, David Baskett.

The conferences will also feature a range of training and hands-on sessions that introduce attendees to the latest industrial technologies, with 15 workshops taking place at each event. Highlights of the agenda will include:

A first look at the 2020 releases of AVEVA’s System Platform and InTouch HMI SCADA technologies, with attendees receiving training on how to use them effectively

Practical learning sessions exploring how maximum value can be extracted from collected data using AVEVA’s cloud and edge services

Live demonstrations of AVEVA’s latest Model Driven manufacturing execution systems (MES) which minimise custom coding between systems

One-on-one support and training on subjects including cyber security, industrial hardware and asset performance management.

Experts from SolutionsPT, AVEVA and electrical equipment specialist Schneider Electric will then deliver a series of presentations on topics including the challenges the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents for Systems Integrators, and how to enable IIoT applications to reach their full potential.