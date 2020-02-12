Renovotec brings next-generation networking to warehousing & logistics

Feb 12, 2020 Ed Holden

Renovotec, the independent rugged hardware, software and services provider, is strengthening its partnership with Extreme Networks to roll out new, dedicated networking solutions for warehousing and distribution companies, harnessing cloud, analytics, AI and other leading edge technologies.

“Renovotec’s industry consultants will deploy a new generation of network solutions that have been developed to address the complex connectivity needs of the modern, IoT-driven warehouse, whose workflows they know and understand,” says Renovotec.

The core networking infrastructure to be deployed by Renovotec will allow users to reduce the number of electronics closets and cables they need, optimise their cabling, use fewer resources to maintain their network and save a typical 50% on deployment say Renovotec. The new networking solutions will be available to buy or rent.

Analyst Gartner positions Extreme Networks as a Leader in its report on enterprise LAN vendors. Renovotec has been appointed an Extreme Networks Gold Partner.

“Because of the exponential growth in the number and sophistication of its devices and applications warehousing and distribution now demands greater bandwidth, higher capacity and better coverage” observes Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard. “The new deployment model we are using with Extreme Networks draws on powerful technologies that will support the industry’s connectivity needs more simply and cost-effectively.”