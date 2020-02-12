Dassault Systèmes introduces new 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS

Feb 12, 2020 Ed Holden

Dassault Systèmes has announced new 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS commercial offers that provide SOLIDWORKS users with a connected, integrated and automated way to streamline their creative process, and save time and money.

The new offers – Standard, Professional and Premium – feature SOLIDWORKS standard, professional and premium applications that are installed from, licensed from, and updated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, with data stored in it. With this connection, SOLIDWORKS customers use the same desktop applications that they have relied on for years to design and engineer new customer experiences, all while benefitting from the advantages of a digital platform: improved collaboration, embedded and easy-to-use data management, automatic software updates, and flexible access to the latest project data readily available in one place.

The scalable offers also include 3D Creator and 3D Sculptor - next generation design applications that run in any browser, anywhere - and enable users to extend and improve what they can do with SOLIDWORKS by selecting from dozens of other powerful 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS applications and use only the ones they need for their tasks. Users can explore all the services offered by the platform, and become champions of digital transformation for their company.

“Customers want to do more than just design. They want to have a life-like experience of the products they make. This requires better design, simulation, governance, management and manufacturing and, most importantly, collaboration with the entire value chain. We want to provide customers with more options that make sense for their business, which is why we’ve made it easy for them to take advantage of and explore 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS,” said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes.

“With our new commercial offers, SOLIDWORKS users have access to the powerful desktop applications that they know and love, with huge additional value. On the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, everything and everyone involved in the concept, design, simulate, manufacture, sell, and service processes are connected and integrated in one continuous loop. Of course, our SOLIDWORKS customers can continue to buy the standalone SOLIDWORKS desktop version if they prefer, but our new customer-centric option will free up time to think, create, and get things done. We are also planning similar offers for education and startups, to bring value to them too.”