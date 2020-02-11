Telematics solution delivers six-figure savings for Lynch Plant Hire

Feb 11, 2020 Ed Holden

UK hire specialist Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage has reportedly benefitted from six-figure savings and a 30 percent reduction in fleet-related incidents. This was all achieved in the last year, following the implementation of Connexas Group’s vehicle telematics solution.

Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage specialise in modern plant and equipment, providing operated and self-drive plant hire to the construction sector. The company has grown substantially over the past 40 years, now operating a fleet of over 140 HGVs from seven strategically placed depots across the UK.

In a bid to stay at the forefront of the sustainability agenda and improve operational efficiency, Lynch Plant Hire implemented Connexas Group’s ‘all-in-one’ telematics system in January 2019. The system’s functionality includes real-time vehicle tracking, remote tachograph download, and driver performance monitoring.

Stephen Bremner, head of transport services and compliance at Lynch Plant Hire, commented: “Being a heavy haulage fleet, we are aware of our impact on the environment and required a solution that could assist us in reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency. The Verilocation data analytics platform allows us to monitor our vehicles, including speed, mileage, acceleration and driving behaviour. This has led to a reduction in fuel consumption and lower insurance premiums, bringing six-figure savings over the past year.

“From our perspective the results speak for themselves, fleet-related incidents have fallen, environmental credentials have improved and the integrated system has had a noticeable effect on driver performance, with driver-profiling tools and downloadable footage now used to educate and ensure best practice.”

Andrew Overton, CEO of Connexas, said: “Sustainability is becoming a priority to fleet operators, both in terms of cost savings and environmental compliance. Lynch Plant Hire’s impressive return on investment is proof of the impact a fully integrated telematics solution on fleet operations. Operating via a single-use platform, hauliers can configure their system to enhance efficiency and compliance as they continue to expand.”