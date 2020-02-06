Webfleet Solutions will showcase its vision for the future of mobility at MWC20

Feb 06, 2020 Ed Holden

At MWC20, the exhibition for the mobile industry, Webfleet Solutions will be showing attendees what it has planned for electric vehicles, connected mobility, tyre monitoring and more.

At the telematics solutions provider’s booth, attendees can take a unique Augmented Reality exploration of the DNA of a Connected Car, where the digital ecosystem behind the technology is brought to life. Webfleet Solutions also offers attendees a tour, developed in partnership with MWC20, that creates a window into what they and other companies are doing in the connected car field. The only connected vehicle tour at this year’s event, it is led by a selection of industry experts who will illustrate the key innovations in the space.

“As part of Bridgestone we’re no longer just building the future of telematics and fleet management but the future of mobility,” said Taco van der Leij, Vice President Europe of Webfleet Solutions.

“Bridgestone is transforming to become the world´s most trusted partner in mobility solutions.

“MWC is the perfect place for us to discuss this future and to show the world how our solutions will help bring it into being, driving sustainability, efficiency and safety at every step. We can’t wait to meet attendees face to face, share our vision and hear about theirs.”