New employee engagement research to help tackle LGV driver shortage

Feb 06, 2020 Ed Holden

Talent in Logistics has launched a nationwide LGV driver engagement survey in partnership with Pertemps Driving Division. The unique research project aims to uncover the reality of working as a professional LGV driver, with a view to identifying insights that will help the transport and logistics sector tackle its skills shortage.

“Our sector has a massive skills shortage, but until now, nobody has really surveyed the people involved en masse – the LGV drivers - what they think the issue is,” says Ruth Edwards, Business Development Director for Talent in Logistics. “This survey gives drivers a forum to express what is good and bad about their job, and how engaged they are in their role.”



“The survey will help employers, and our sector, understand some of the key challenges around attracting, engaging and retaining talent so that we can all find ways to improve,” Ruth continues.



The survey will ask drivers for their own views on the causes of the driver shortage and what could be done to attract more drivers, as well as their perceptions of their career. It will look at drivers’ attitudes to the company they work for, as well as topics such as training, career prospects, mental health, physical wellbeing, pay, employee benefits and leadership.



“As one of the UK’s largest suppliers of agency drivers, Pertemps Driving Division continually looks for new ways to improve the working lives of LGV drivers to ensure retention and attraction levels remain high for our extensive client base,” says Samantha Leleu, GM for Pertemps Driving Division. “This is a unique opportunity to listen to LGV drivers across the country to develop an even greater understanding of the issues that matter most.”



Many of the leading businesses employing LGV drivers will be inviting their employees to complete the survey online. Talent in Logistics will also be visiting truck stops around the UK to conduct face-to-face interviews and encourage drivers to complete the survey. Hundreds of responses are expected. Those who choose to opt in, will be entered into a prize draw and one driver will win a £250 Love2Shop voucher.



“We know it can be hard for organisations to communicate with drivers, who aren’t using email and rarely visit the office, so our goal is to make this survey as useful as possible for employers,” says Ruth Edwards. “Businesses who specifically ask will be given a unique code to share with their team that will allow us to present them with the results specific to their workforce,”



“Working closely with our clients, we aim to utilise any insights to tackle important industry issues and continue to support a workforce that remains vital to industries and national economy,” Samantha Leleu adds.



The full results of the research, accompanied by expert commentary and insight, will be published as a whitepaper by Talent in Logistics and Pertemps Driving Division later in 2020. Research findings will also be explored at the Talent in Logistics Engage Conference in April 2020 and Attract Conference in September 2020.