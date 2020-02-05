Canon announces new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range

Feb 05, 2020 Ed Holden

The workplace is changing rapidly. For your customers, digitisation is a top priority and they need a partner who can support them on their journey.

Cannon comments that this is why it is evolving its portfolio beyond pure print and scan technology, to help users become digital transformation enablers - elevating their offering and opening new revenue streams. Meet the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range: the digital transformation ‘hub’ where print and digital are seamlessly integrated.

A digitisation partner

Cannon states it understands that to be competitive, print users have got to stay one step ahead of their customer needs. “That’s why we’ve taken the DNA of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE portfolio you value, and built in years of innovation and market insight,” adds the company. “The result? The new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range of MFPs - the culmination of advancements in productivity, collaboration, cyber resilience, efficiency and reliability in one transformative series.”

James Pittick, Director of Indirect Sales Canon UK and Ireland, comments: “We know that customers are increasingly moving towards digital. That’s why our devices aren’t just printers. Our technology is designed to help you grow your offering from technology supplier to digital transformation partner, stepping up to evolving customer needs in a digital world.”

Reducing service costs

Cannon adds: “Driving profit also means cutting costs. That’s why we’re designing technology to reduce the maintenance and serviceability required from you. Years of innovation and improvements mean that the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is even more reliable. And you don’t just take it from us, we’re consistently being recognised for the quality of our technology. Industry analyst, Keypoint Intelligence has awarded us their BLI 2020 Copier MFP Line of the Year for imageRUNNER ADVANCE. Better quality technology means less time and money spent on maintenance and engineering costs, freeing your team up to focus on more value-driving work.

“Meanwhile, with the integration of our software and hardware, serviceability is also straight forward. You can now offer customers a single integrated ecosystem. If your customer encounters issues, they’re faster and simpler to solve, with just one point of contact.

Transforming productivity

“Modern business is dynamic, and your customers are demanding the technology to keep up. With the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range, digitising, archiving and retrieving documents has never been so easy. Streamlining document workflows throughout their lifecycle, our enhanced high-speed duplex scanning cuts out unnecessary admin by capturing information accurately, securely and in record time. Say goodbye to slow workflows and hello to productivity!

Flexible cloud integration

“Whether they’re new to cloud, or already have solutions in place, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX portfolio can support your customer, whatever their set-up. It’s compatible with many third-party cloud platforms, including PaperCut, Kofax and now, Concur, creating new revenue opportunities for you to support integration.

“Meanwhile, thanks to closer integration between our software and hardware, it’s simpler for customers to access our cloud-delivered solutions for content and output management. With uniFLOW Online Express now embedded in the device, that means it’s easier for you to upsell customers to uniFLOW Online, to access additional cloud connectors for advanced scanning, security and reporting features.”

“Today’s businesses have complex hybrid set ups - balancing legacy, new, on-premise and cloud technology. So we understand that our channel partners need a flexible solution,” concludes Pittick. “The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is designed to overcome compatibility concerns and create an even more attractive, flexible solution to help you drive profit.”

Key Specs