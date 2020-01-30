NTT Ltd. has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation

Jan 30, 2020 Ed Holden

NTT Ltd., the global technology services company, has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation, a validation of a solution partner’s capability to deliver high-quality services in a specific solution area. The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation demonstrates NTT’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success at implementing SAP solutions on Microsoft Azure.

As mainstream support for the SAP ECC platform ends in 2025, and as core SAP products being re-optimised for the SAP HANA database, many enterprises are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing SAP environment to the cloud.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our skills in implementing SAP on Microsoft Azure. The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation assures current and potential clients that we meet the standard for service delivery and support,” explains Damian Skendrovic, Executive Vice President for Managed Services Go-to-Market at NTT Ltd. “As cloud technologies advance, it is critical that partners’ skills keep pace. This advanced specialisation clearly demonstrates to our clients that NTT Ltd. can meet their highest cloud demands now, and into the future.”

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Microsoft Azure. NTT clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service.”