Iptor appoints Daniel Bednar as new CFO

Jan 30, 2020 Ed Holden

Iptor, the distribution and supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services provider, has appointed Daniel Bednar as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Iptor Board.

Daniel has 30 years of international financial management experience, most recently for private equity-backed, international growth companies and prior to this two Fortune 100 companies, after an early career in public practice with Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC).

Coming shortly after the announcement of Iptor’s new ownership structure and investment from Bregal, Daniel’s appointment adds executive experience and expertise to drive the execution of Iptor’s 22 growth plan. Alongside CEO Jayne Archbold and Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Christopher Catterfeld, Daniel will pursue Iptor’s strategic objectives through embarking on a ramped-up strategic expansion programme, focussing on building out its leading position in the Technical Wholesale, Pharma and Publishing sectors as well as increasing its geographical footprint and pursuing acquisitions. Daniel will be responsible for managing the global Finance, HR, Legal and IT functions of Iptor.

Jayne Archbold, Iptor CEO, commented, “I am delighted to appoint Daniel at such an important and exciting time in Iptor’s evolution. His background in developing businesses, teams and infrastructure for growth businesses and his experience of acquisitions were key factors in our decision as was his ‘fit’ for an ambitious, dynamic, people and customer focussed business such as ours.”

Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Daniel has lived and worked in both Europe and the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Canadian chartered accountant.