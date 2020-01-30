Datalogic unveils new end-to-end solutions for supply chain and store management at EuroShop

Jan 30, 2020 Ed Holden

During Euroshop in Düsseldorf, Germany, from February 16th to 20th, Datalogic will present its ultimate solutions for accurate data collection to support retailers in flawlessly fulfilling customer’s expectations.

At the Datalogic booth # C46 in hall 6, visitors will discover how end-to-end supply chain traceability, fast checkout, and automation support them in providing more personalized experiences to their shoppers. Whether shopping in store, from home or on the go, the availability of data at all stages enables retailers to engage with their customers to provide individualized offers and services.

To support retailers in collecting information, Datalogic is bringing to Düsseldorf its most recent technology and devices. One of the latest devices is the new PDA Memor 20, that will debut at Euroshop. It has been specifically developed to empower users in retail, field service and logistic environments, and combines the best features of a smartphone with the highest standards of enterprise level devices.

The Memor 20 PDA offers a large 5.7’’HD touch screen and a dual IP65 & IP67 protection in a smartphone form factor design. It delivers everything workers need to ensure utmost efficiency whether inside a store, a warehouse or outside in the field. The embedded Datalogic 2D ultra-slim imager – with Datalogic patented ‘Green Spot’ technology for good-read confirmation - speeds up any kind of barcode reading.

The Memor 20, has been validated by Google as an ‘Android Enterprise Recommended’ rugged device, and offers operators the familiar Android user interface to simplify and expedite deployment. For improved productivity the PDA is equipped with a secondary notification display allowing users to immediately see a preview of incoming notifications, and choose whether to interrupt or finish a current task before responding. To guarantee constant operation 24/7, the Memor 20 comes with wireless charging technology, ensuring fast and easy loading while reducing downtime and maintenance caused by dirty or defect contacts.

For identifying items at checkout and recognising shopper behaviour, Datalogic will present new vision solutions coupled with AI to detect and recognise goods. Smart vision technology gives retailers improved capabilities to increase self-checkout effectiveness and to reduce in real-time self-checkout shrink. These vision systems also make self-checkout easier for the shopper and allow systems to alert store personnel when people are having trouble scanning, so staff can instantly bring assistance.