Symetri joins forces with Excitech

Jan 29, 2020 Ed Holden

Addnode Group, provider of software and services for design and engineering activities and the owner of Symetri, has acquired Excitech Ltd, the UK technology and services provider for the construction and manufacturing sectors, with combined net sales in excess of £50 million.

The acquisition of Excitech is in line with Symetri’s strategy to be an international market-leading partner of software and services to the construction and manufacturing industries.

Excitech, with more than 3 500 customers and 150 people is the leading Autodesk Platinum Partner in the UK and a solution provider of CAD, BIM, PDM software, training and consultancy services. The acquisition strengthens Symetri’s market position in the construction and manufacturing markets and enables both companies to deliver more value to a joint customer base of more than 10 000 customers.

Adrian Atkinson, Chairman and Founder of Excitech, said: “Excitech is a strong business and the company is ready to take the next step. When we began discussions with Symetri about how the two businesses could work together, it quickly became clear that the two organisations share common values with a strong empathy for employees and customers, and complementary skills and technologies. Together I believe we will achieve more.”

Jens Kollserud, CEO of Symetri added: “Excitech has been the benchmark for Autodesk Platinum Partners in the UK for many years, looking after over 3 500 customers of design and engineering solutions. They are respected experts and hold extensive expertise in the UK construction and manufacturing sectors and will bring exceptional BIM skills and innovative IP to our total customer base of more than 10 000 customers and 150 000 users. We are excited about the additional value our combined leading edge technology and services, together with our expertise, will bring to our customers in the years ahead.”