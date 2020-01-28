Tetra Pak launches first virtual marketplace for food and beverage manufacturers

Jan 28, 2020 Ed Holden

Tetra Pak has unveiled what it describes as the food and beverage (F&B) industry’s first full-scale virtual marketplace. It adds that the new platform, created using Mirakl SaaS Marketplace solutions, will bring convenience and ease to the industry by making purchasing of products faster, more convenient and simpler for producers.

The collaboration is the first time Mirakl will work within the F&B sector, providing a service that will change how buyers and sellers operate. The marketplace will initially host more than 300,000 spare parts and consumables from Tetra Pak, adding an additional 200,000 products for maintenance, repair and operations from vetted sellers, providing customers with access to a large variety of products.

The launch dramatically expands what Tetra Pak offers to its customers. The marketplace, available 24/7, will host several vendors selling products within Safety & Security, Industrial Supplies, Cleaning Solutions and other vital areas for F&B production. The number and variety of products will continue to grow as more vendors join the marketplace.

Klara Svedberg, VP, Part and Consumables Tetra Pak said: “This is a completely new model and way of doing business for our industry. For the first time we have a digital F&B marketplace at our fingertips. This will transform the way we serve our customers by connecting F&B manufacturers with leading sellers across the world. By simplifying and speeding up processes, the virtual marketplace will make purchasing more cost-efficient via a one-stop-shop solution. We invite our customers to take full advantage of this platform and look forward to hearing about their experiences.”

Phillipe Corrot, CEO of Mirakl commented: “Marketplaces are taking over the world of eCommerce. It’s about creating a shopping destination where buyers can get everything they need. The F&B industry needs a platform that will allow it to catch up with other sectors, and the combination of Tetra Pak’s unparalleled F&B expertise and our digital solutions means we can enhance the way F&B manufacturers do business.”

Iris Schmeckthal, CEO, LAT&SGF GmbH / Schmeckthal Group, one of the vendors on Tetra Pak’s marketplace said: “The marketplace perfectly combines a high-quality trusted company with modern technology. Schmeckthal chose to partner with Tetra Pak in their marketplace initiative as it is an exciting opportunity for us to grow in new areas".

Tetra Pak is attending the World Economic Forum at Davos in collaboration with Mirakl to discuss the launch of the marketplace and its impact on the F&B sector. Germany is the first country to launch the marketplace in January 2020, later expanding in selected countries in Europe, then globally.