Biggest Porsche Retail sale underlines Top Car demand

Jan 28, 2020 Ed Holden

A sale for Porsche Retail at BCA Blackbushe earlier this month set new records for the vendor, with an entry of 80 vehicles generating sale proceeds of £1.9 million and a conversion rate of 90%.

With 546 online buyers competing via the BCA Buyer app and BCA Live Online with a packed auction lane for a selection of luxury, prestige and sporting exotica, the bidding was highly competitive throughout the sale.

Among the strong sellers, the 16/16 registered Porsche Macan 3.0 Diesel sold for £36,000 at 21,000 miles, the 16/16 registered Porsche 911 PDK Auto, sold for £62,200 while a 17/67 Mercedes –Benz E220 Alpine Coupe made £23,800 at 35,500 miles. In total, 79 vehicles sold for £1.9 million, generating an average value in excess of £25,000 and an average of 99.5% of Cap Clean.

Porsche Retail has an exclusive deal with BCA to manage the remarketing of its part-exchange vehicles, with a sale of high-end luxury vehicles at BCA Blackbushe every Wednesday. Porsche Retail Group use BCA Dealer Pro to manage all part-exchange activity across its specialist new and used Porsche centres in Guildford, Hatfield, Reading, Mayfair and West London. All non-Porsche vehicles are immediately consigned for sale at BCA Blackbushe.

Ade Smith, group director for Porsche Retail Group commented “BCA delivered massive buying power for this record-breaking sale and the demand from the buyers at BCA Blackbushe and online was exceptional. This new benchmark of £1.9 million sale proceeds underlines that a winning combination of high-quality stock and a focused remarketing programme will achieve great results.”

BCA’s Major Account Manager, Suzanne Spencer commented: “Our customers know that Porsche Retail offer an exceptional choice of luxury, prestige and performance vehicles and these sales generate a genuine buzz with our buyers. The used car market has started strongly at BCA in 2020 with significant demand for prestige and performance vehicles.”