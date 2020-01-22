Aras licenses platform to ANSYS in strategic OEM deal

Jan 22, 2020 Ed Holden

Aras has announced a strategic partnership with ANSYS that includes the licensing of the Aras platform technology to enable the next generation of digital engineering practices.

ANSYS will leverage the underlying Aras’ platform technologies such as configuration management, PDM/PLM interoperability, API integration and add simulation specific capabilities to deliver highly scalable and configurable products that connect simulation and optimisation to the business of engineering — creating completely new ways of exploring and improving product performance.

Organisations increasingly expect to leverage simulation throughout the product lifecycle to interoperate with their existing PLM, ALM and ERP applications. Additionally, customers must address scale and complexity challenges with data and process management, traceability and availability of simulation results across the lifecycle.

ANSYS is leveraging Aras’ resilient platform services combined with its proven simulation domain expertise and technology for new product offerings to improve productivity and maximise business value from simulation investments. ANSYS will deliver commercial offerings for simulation process and data management, process integration, design optimisation and simulation-driven data science.

“With our open ecosystem approach, this unique collaboration combines the strengths of ANSYS’ industry-leading multiphysics portfolio and the resilient platform from Aras for digital connectivity to dramatically enhance customer value,” said Navin Budhiraja, vice president of cloud and platform business unit, ANSYS. “As simulation technologies impact every product decision, we see the ability of ANSYS solutions to interoperate and link with heterogeneous systems as an important step to accelerate the digital transformation for our customers.”

“We believe that simulation is essential to developing tomorrow’s next generation products, and that better data and process management of simulations is required to enable the digital processes of the future which will support these products,” said Peter Schroer, president and CEO, Aras. “We see the ANSYS and Aras partnership as a potential game changer in connecting simulation to engineering processes for traceability, access and reuse across the product lifecycle.”