Aptos simplifies store fulfilment with mobile-native app for modern retail associates

Jan 22, 2020 Ed Holden

Aptos, Inc. has launched Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment, a mobile-native application that empowers retail associates to meet the escalating demand for in-store fulfilment, including buy online, click and collect and store-to-store orders.

With reports estimating that almost 70 percent of consumers have made click and collect purchases, retail store teams have been pushed to the limit with traditional and emerging responsibilities: from customer engagement and sales to the pick, pack and ship of orders originating from outside their store.

As flexible fulfilment is now a requirement for retailers, Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment enables associates to quickly and accurately fulfil orders, while freeing up more time to engage with shoppers throughout the store. The mobile-native application offers intuitive and visual workflows that help associates prioritise and simplify tasks, with progress indicators and next steps to stay on track.

Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment is a stand-alone application that integrates with best-in-class omnichannel software, including Aptos’ point of sale and order management solutions. It has been designed to support the most productive and streamlined workflows – one of the biggest challenges in store fulfilment, where employee tasks can be constantly interrupted by the flow of shoppers or stymied by inventory exceptions.

Unlike other applications on the market, Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment is built on the retail industry’s most advanced microservices-based SaaS platform, Aptos ONE. Retailers operating Aptos ONE Store Commerce, Aptos Enterprise Order Management and Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment are uniquely positioned to deliver powerful, seamless customer experiences that can keep pace with shifting omnichannel behaviors. The platform offers retailers numerous advantages, including:

Cloud-native technologies that address both enterprise scalability and local resiliency

Shared microservices architecture for more rapid and agile innovation

Mobile-first, rich client applications for user-centric design

Extensibility throughout for development partner enablement

Modern published APIs for robust integrations to current solutions

“Following the successful launch of the Aptos ONE Store Commerce mobile selling application last year, Aptos is excited to bring to market Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment, the second solution offered on the Aptos ONE platform,” said Vikas Aron, product director, order management at Aptos.

“Our retailer customers are shipping 15 to 40 percent of orders from their stores, with that number increasing to 40 to 60 percent during the holidays,” continued Aron. “This reality – along with the popularity of BOPIS and growing interest in reserve online, pickup in store – has necessitated new and modern mobility tools for associates.

“Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment will reduce time spent picking orders, increase pick accuracy, and allow associates to achieve an optimal balance between fulfillment and customer engagement activities,” Aron said. “In doing so, Aptos ONE Store Fulfillment supports retailers’ ability to enhance the guest experience, optimize inventory productivity and, ultimately, drive increased sales.”