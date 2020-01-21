Three quarters of companies in the business & professional services sector believe Brexit ‘will have a positive long-term

Jan 21, 2020 Ed Holden

A new state-of-the-nation study into how companies in the business and professional services sector are prepared for Brexit, has revealed some 42% of businesses believe the process of exiting the EU is currently having no impact on their business at all, while 28% feel it has had a positive impact.

Commissioned by global sales, negotiation and communication experts, Huthwaite International, the report shows that post-Brexit business prospects remain positive, with 38% of businesses believing their growth potential will prosper post-Brexit, or have no impact at all as thought by 44%, regardless of the outcome.

When looking at what worries businesses most about the UK leaving the European Union, economic stability, a rise in prices and a no deal Brexit ranked as the highest concerns.



Improving negotiation skills also ranked as a priority amongst businesses before the Brexit deadline, with many sighting it to be a key priority when it came to safeguarding profits and reducing overheads.

Tony Hughes, CEO at Huthwaite International said: “Gaining the skillset and knowledge to survive this economic uncertainty is vital for business success. The UK is packed with ambitious and prosperous companies that in theory should flourish regardless of economic uncertainty, however the importance of obtaining the core skillsets to flourish shouldn’t be underestimated.

“One of the few certainties the UK faces is that, for selling organisations, things are getting tougher. As buying organisations entrench, delaying or even cancelling purchasing decisions, sales teams across all sectors and markets are having to up their game. This means sophisticated negotiation skills aren’t just important to ensure the UK secures a quality deal with the EU, but also form the fundamentals for ensuring business success across the UK too.”



Huthwaite International has published a white paper looking at five key elements businesses can implement to increase sales success in times of economy uncertainty. These include: