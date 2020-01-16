Lumenia announces 5th UK Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event – compare 12 leading ERP solutions at 1 event

Jan 16, 2020 Ed Holden

Are you in the market for a new ERP? Or frustrated with your current ERP system?

The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event offers a unique opportunity to meet, compare and experience the leading ERP vendors and their products. Taking place on 24 /25 March at the MK Dons Stadium in Milton Keynes, 12 of the UK’s leading ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. This will be the 5th running of the event in the UK.

If you are planning to select, upgrade or replace your ERP system, then the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event is a must attend event. It is the perfect opportunity for senior finance or IT managers to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP systems.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4 HANA, IFS, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP Business ByDesign, QAD, Unit4, Advanced and SAP Business One.

The ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event, was established by Sean Jackson, Managing Director of independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting.



“People should attend the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event as it is a really good way to meet the ERP vendors that are active in the market and to meet other companies that are planning to start the ERP journey. You can get 2 months of work done in 2 days.” says Jackson.

The event takes place over two days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting.

On Day 1, all vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their demo. Delegates can then choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, HR, Supply Chain, Projects or Sales. Each demonstration is based on defined high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.

Day 2 includes the opportunity to hear a panel discussion, comprised of industry end users sharing their experiences on how to avoid ERP implementation mistakes. Attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’.

There will be lots of opportunities for delegates to meet with vendors within the expo area and to network and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP.

“Good opportunity to compare different ERP systems over a short timescale. Good event - worthwhile attending”. “Good overview of the ERP Process. Suppliers very helpful and knowledgeable. Good scripts giving apple for apple comparisons”, commented previous event delegates.

Special discounts apply for early bird bookings and for more than two attendees registering per company.

For further information and to register check out the event website www.erpheadtohead.com