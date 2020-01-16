Janam unveils rugged tablet

Jan 16, 2020 Ed Holden

Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers that capture data and communicate wirelessly, has introduced what it describes as the most powerful and advanced 8-inch rugged tablet.

Designed to improve line of business applications including put-away and replenishment, cross docking, shipping and receiving, inventory management, merchandising and clienteling, the new HT1 combines stylish design, military-grade ruggedness and the latest technological advancements to propel businesses forward.

As part of Google’s “Android Enterprise Recommended” (AER) program, Janam’s HT1 completed rigorous testing and is guaranteed to meet the most demanding enterprise-level requirements. AER certification also ensures a seamless deployment, familiar user experience and secure managed updates to deliver immediate improvements in productivity.

KEY FACTS

The HT1 rugged tablet provides latest-generation speed and performance and is purpose-built to thrive in any industry including retail, warehousing, manufacturing, field service, transportation, construction, law enforcement, hospitality and other tough work environments.

As the only rugged tablet running Android 9 (with ability to be upgraded to future generations of Android) in Google’s AER program, the HT1 delivers a premium experience for mobile workers. Timely security updates extend the HT1’s product lifecycle while providing IT teams with more control to keep business-critical data safe and secure.

With LTE speeds up to 3x faster than most 4G LTE devices, advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, Janam’s HT1 provides robust connectivity and lightning-fast voice and data within the four walls and out on the road.

The ultra-versatile HT1 features a 14-pin pogo connector to easily attach accessories such as Janam’s optional 2D imager module to provide high-performance scanning of printed and mobile barcodes. High-resolution front and rear cameras provide HT1 users with additional data capture support for proof-of-delivery, proof-of-condition, proof-of-service and much more.

Sealed to IP67 standards, the HT1 provides reliable operation in the rain, snow or in very dusty areas. It is MIL-STD-810G certified to withstand tumbles, vibration, ballistic shocks and repeated drops to concrete across a wide temperature range.

Equipped with an 8200mAh hot-swappable and rechargeable battery, as well as a low-power Qualcomm octa-core processor with efficiency-boosting features, the HT1 provides all-day battery life for uninterrupted usage and maximum productivity.

A standard 2-year warranty provides customers with both peace of mind and the level of service they expect, at no additional cost, with optional comprehensive service plans available to those that want to further extend their mobile computing investment.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to enter the rugged tablet market with a device that combines professional-grade features, military-grade ruggedness and consumer styling. Janam’s HT1 rugged tablet underscores our commitment to delivering breakthrough products that are better and more affordable than anything else out there.”