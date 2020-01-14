Körber bolsters supply chain execution in LATAM with Otimis

Jan 14, 2020 Ed Holden

The Körber Group continues to invest in its Business Area Logistics Systems, acquiring a majority stake in Brazil-based Otimis Ltda. The supply chain management software and consulting company grows and strengthens warehousing and logistics operations for customers across the globe. The acquisition became effective as of December 18, 2019.

In light of advances in technology and digitisation of supply chain processes, companies are looking for supply chain technology partners that can service them on a global basis. To address this market demand for global providers, Körber Logistics Systems has extended its service and support capabilities into Latin America with addition of Otimis. Otimis extends Körber’s existing customer service capabilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Otimis has been an implementation partner and reseller of the supply chain management solutions of Körber Logistics’ company HighJump since 2004. By joining Körber, Otimis now has access to a complete portfolio of supply chain technologies including supply chain management software, industrial voice solutions, autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and material handling automation.

Otimis has locations in Blumenau and São Paulo, Brazil and Santiago, Chile, with plans for expansion in Mexico. This follows Körber’s recent acquisition of the majority stake in the Cohesio Group, the leading integrator of voice-directed and AMR solutions for logistics in APAC.

"This is a further component of our successful internationalisation strategy," says Stephan Seifert, Chairman of the Executive Board of Körber AG. "With Otimis, we have an ideal basis for further growth in Latin America and for offering our customers market-leading logistics solutions”.

"The trusted and successful cooperation that has grown over the years between HighJump and Otimis has encouraged us to take the next step - bringing Otimis under the Körber umbrella," adds Dirk Hejnal, CEO of the Business Area Logistics Systems. “Essentially a beachhead in the region, the addition of Otimis to Körber Logistics empowers us, along with companies worldwide, with another means to think globally, while executing locally”.

Hélcio Lenz, founder and CEO of Otimis, says: "Our local roots coupled with the strength of the global Körber network are ideal prerequisites for sustainable growth for us and our customers. The entire Otimis team and I look forward to being part of Körber and shaping the supply chain of the future together".