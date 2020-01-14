CounterPath chosen by Honeywell to create Unified Communications (UC) Solution for mobile devices and handheld scanners

Jan 14, 2020 Ed Holden

CounterPath Corporation, a global provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, has partnered with Honeywell to create Smart Talk -- a new Unified Communications (UC) software solution that enables organizations to streamline communications, increase productivity, and enhance customer experiences by allowing mobile workers to connect and collaborate on the devices they already use in their daily operations.

Smart Talk empowers workers in environments such as shops, hospitals, lorries and distribution centers using mobile devices with voice capabilities to make voice over internet protocol (VoIP) calls, have push-to-talk conversations, send instant messages to one or a group of colleagues, launch video calls and more. The all-in-one communication solution gives instant mobile communication capabilities to workers, allowing them to better serve customers on demand, where they are, providing immediate customer service to better improve profitability.



The global rugged tablet market is projected to reach US$946 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018-2025). In a predominantly mobile workforce, providing a communication solution, such as Honeywell Smart Talk, with voice, video and messaging communications enhances collaboration among employees, and increases customer satisfaction and overall sales. This effectively leads to an increase in ROI for the organization, while also simplifying and streamlining communications across teams.



Honeywell Smart Talk includes advanced security features that secure messages and provide voice and video calling encryption, ensuring worker communications are protected. The software integrates with all major call servers, PBX business telephone systems, and VoIP services, allowing enterprises of all sizes to overlay existing hosted or premise-based infrastructure—future-proofing their investment.



“We’re proud to be powering Honeywell Smart Talk,” said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. “In a fast-paced world, customers expect efficient service. In essence – they want to get what they want, when they want it. Honeywell Smart Talk enables retail workers to communicate effectively, addressing customer concerns, satisfying their needs, and bolstering sales.”



“Workers today are expected to know more at a moment’s notice than ever before,” said Kevin Dehoff, President of Honeywell’s Productivity Products. “Honeywell Smart Talk software, combined with our powerful mobile devices, enables these mobile workers to use one device to access critical information, make calls and send messages to other employees, getting answers in an instant.”