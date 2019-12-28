Priority Software Recognized in 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Service-Centric Cloud ERP Solutions

Dec 28, 2019 Ed Holden

Priority Software Ltd.has announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Service-Centric Cloud ERP Solutions [1], marking the second consecutive year that Priority has been named in this industry report.

According to the report, “the vendors in this Market Guide all actively sell and market service-centric ERP to midsize and large organizations on a stand-alone basis (even if they have a broader ERP suite offering).” Further, the Market Guide estimates that, “by 2023, at least 60% of new service-centric ERP deployments in large enterprises will be cloud SaaS,” and “by 2023, 80% of organizations will have a different ERP platform than they had prior to 2012.”



Ideal for growing businesses, Priority cloud ERP is highly flexible and scalable, enabling an organization’s gradual, steady development, serving from a few to several thousand users on the same platform. In a highly secure and risk-free environment, Priority cloud ERP ensures that sensitive business data is fully protected, lowers IT expenses by removing the need for system and hardware maintenance, ensures system versions are always up to date with automatic upgrades, and more.



Priority brings an easy and affordable alternative to ERP systems offered by traditional vendors. Its functionality covers all the core elements of traditional ERP with primary modules, including finance, manufacturing, logistics, human resources, time and attendance, business intelligence, project management and customer relationship management (CRM). Priority also offers enablers to integrate and customize the system, such as BPM tools, REST APIs, SDK and a Mobile Application Generator, an innovative tool designed to develop mobile applications.



Priority’s recognition in this report follows shortly after the Company’s recognition as a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Postmodern ERP, 2019 [2] report earlier this year.



“We are honored to have once again been recognized in a Gartner publication,” said Andres Richter, CEO at Priority Software. “We constantly strive to deliver the tools necessary for our customers to work independently, so they can manage even their most challenging projects with Priority. We believe our recognition in this report reinforces Priority's longstanding commitment to making ERP easier.”



[1]Gartner, “Market Guide for Service-Centric Cloud ERP Solutions,” Paul Schenck, Robert Anderson, Denis Torii. Published: 14 November 2019.

[2]Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Postmodern ERP, 2019,” Denise Ganly, Denis Torii, 30 July 2019