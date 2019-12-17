Portech launches Urgent Android Migration service for Windows Embedded devices

Dec 17, 2019 Ed Holden

Portech Systems, the bespoke solutions procvider for the enterprise mobile workforce, has launched the Urgent Android Migration service for organisations that have not started the planning process to migrate their Windows Embedded Mobile 6.5 devices and scanners.

Any business that is still using Microsoft Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5, particularly in the warehouse, manufacturing and retail sectors, will be affected as support will come to an end in January 2020.

Alarmingly, a recent enterprise mobility study revealed that more than 50 percent of decision-makers said they will remain on legacy Windows after the End of Life phase or are still evaluating their options. This means that organisations will be running software that’s no longer supported or patched, resulting in the potential for data compromise and financial losses.

The Urgent Android Migration service will help organisations to make timely, business-critical decisions to ensure business continuity and minimise the cost of the transition to a new Android Operating System (OS).

It includes an analysis of current device landscape, functionality and requirements for solutions and apps, guidance with selecting an appropriate device, migration and post-migration support.

Director of Portech, Shaz Naeem, a mobile industry veteran with 40 years’ experience, said: “Sadly, we know of businesses that are not being proactive about the end of support for Windows, but once devices start to fail, that’s when the problems arise. Over the last quarter, more and more IT teams have approached us about looking to move away from Windows. While there is no quick fix for migration especially with complex and large installations, there is a compelling case for us to launch a service that helps companies to start the process now, so that productivity losses are minimised during the smooth migration to the Android operating system.”

The Android OS is the number one platform that organisations are choosing to replace legacy Windows, with key features including:

As an open-source platform, Android OS enables developers to respond quickly when users need new functionality or need to scale their deployments. These include custom security APIs, hardware integration APIs, and more robust mobile device management features.

Android is currently the most used mobile OS in the world. Most members of a workforce are already familiar with the platform and that ease of use and familiarity makes the transition much easier.

There is a wide selection of Android-compatible hardware that is rugged and designed for high-volume use in industrial settings.

Google and its Android platform partners have been investing heavily in application development to expand and improve applications.

Portech has launched the service to complement its work in developing enterprise mobile enterprise applications and support. With over 25 years’ experience, Portech has clients that are confident in the team’s ability to deliver a wide range of projects, from logistics, warehousing, retail, merchandising to field service and much more.

Shaz Naeem concluded: “The release of Microsoft’s Pocket PC OS in 2000 revolutionised the use of mobile devices in the workplace. Portech was there to witness this revolution and from the onset began to develop and distribute new applications to function on the new OS. Along with the new applications, we helped companies port across their existing desktop and laptop applications to function on these new devices. This experience puts all those looking to migrate from Windows in very good hands.”