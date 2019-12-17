Leading 3PL selects TouchStar as part of major IT investment

Dec 17, 2019 Ed Holden

UK-based manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, TouchStar Technologies, has announced that Avon Freight Group, a leading 3PL, has selected TouchStar’s TS8000 handheld mobile computers.

The hardware upgrade follows a major investment in Avon Freight Group’s IT and warehouse management systems. The new devices will be utilised within the full spectrum of warehouse processes with the objective of streamlining current operations.

In operation for over 40 year’s Avon Freight Group deliver cost-effective and reliable freight, distribution and warehousing services. With industry experience in a range of sectors from food and retail, through to automotive and packaging, they pride themselves on the principle of continually improving and exceeding customer expectations.

As Avon Freight Group’s operation continues to grow, more recently, with acquisition of a brand-new logistics centre, they continue to develop their facilities and services to deliver the most streamlined solution for their clients warehousing and logistics needs. The growth in operations was a key driver for Avon Freight Group to upgrade their existing warehouse operations with a significant investment being made in both the warehouse management systems and rugged hardware utilised for RF barcode scanning. Emma Anderson, Head of Logistics at Avon Freight Group comments, “Maintaining reliable, efficient and real time operations is fundamental in exceeding expectations, both in the delivery of our service and the flexibility of our operations. Not only was it important to have the most up to date warehouse infrastructure in place, a key factor was also that they provided the scalability to keep pace with our ongoing growth”.

TouchStar’s TS8000 rugged handheld was selected as Avon Freight Group’s preferred hardware for the investment. With its rugged credentials, from high impact polycarbonate plastics, metal alloy chassis and the use of Sorbothane® rubber shock absorbers, the TS8000 provides an extremely reliable solution within robust environments. The device upgrade is set to coincide with the rollout of a new warehouse management system, Empirica, by Chess Logistics Technology. Coupled with the advanced high-speed scanning capabilities of the TS8000, the WMS/Hardware rollout is set to deliver real time operational benefits such as increased accuracy, efficiency and productivity.

Emma continues, “TouchStar provided a competitively priced and fully supported solution. Not only that, upon the recommendation of Chess, we had the confidence that we would be investing in a rugged solution that dovetailed with our existing operations. We are looking forward to working in partnership with TouchStar and Chess as we move towards the go live of the new system”.