FHL Cloud Solutions follows 30 per cent year-on-year growth in last five years with investment in new UK & international service facility

Dec 16, 2019 Ed Holden

FHL Cloud Solutions, a provider of technology consultancy capabilities to UK and overseas companies, has established a new state-of-the-art office hub in Cheshire after growing its revenues by 30 per cent year-on-year for the last five years − and doubling its headcount from 50 to 100 in the last two.

The new facility will help meet growing demand from mid-market UK companies for FHL’s expert consultancy and integration services as they increasingly look to digitally transform many of their core business and finance and reporting processes.

The demand for the company’s services is also being fuelled by healthy levels of IT spending in Europe despite lasting political uncertainty: analysts Gartner have estimated that EMEA companies’ IT spending will still grow by 2 per cent in 2019.¹

FHL specialises in helping growing companies to digitise and automate complex business processes, leading to breakthroughs in efficiency, profitability and growth − whether rapid company upscaling to realise a global market opportunity, better control of expansion plans, or more profitable overseas trading.



The new consultancy hub provides a state-of-the-art conference auditorium for 200 people, training facilities and 12 meeting rooms arranged over two storeys – providing space for closer collaborations, technology project developments and long-term partnerships. FHL’s experts at the site range from business, process and e-commerce analysts to development, integration and operational support teams.

Andrew Peddie, managing director at FHL Cloud Solutions, says: ‘We’ve grown rapidly in the last five years because of the growing appetite among mid-market companies for accelerated expansion and digital transformation capabilities, underpinned by cloud-based business software tools. This investment marks a new chapter in our journey. Our new facility reflects this and takes our best-in-class consultancy, integration and partnership capabilities to a new level.’

FHL’s investment marks the latest stage of expansion for the company founded 12 years ago by Andrew Peddie and operations director Darren Birt.

Andrew Peddie concludes: ‘Mid-market companies want structured business consultancy teams they can trust and connect with more than ever. Our ethos is to engage with clients face to face and ensure a focal point for ongoing collaboration − at a time when many firms are content to provide limited services backed by offshore developers. Owner-managers making transformational changes are best placed to realise their ambitions using expert resources located under one roof.’

FHL’s strategic growth is backed by RSM − a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses, which acquired the company in November 2017.